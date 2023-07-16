Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Sells 1,678 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.
Meta Platforms Price Performance
Meta Platforms stock opened at $308.87 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $316.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.
Meta Platforms Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
