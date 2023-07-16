ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ProFrac from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get ProFrac alerts:

ProFrac Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACDC opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.81. ProFrac has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75.

Insider Activity at ProFrac

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:ACDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $851.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.37 million. ProFrac had a net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ProFrac will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 76,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $921,393.78. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,684,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,814,727.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,226,892 shares of company stock worth $14,789,653. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProFrac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the first quarter worth about $22,194,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 233,075 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth $9,858,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth about $9,100,000. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,954,000.

About ProFrac

(Get Free Report)

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.