Prom (PROM) Price Tops $3.93 on Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Prom has a market capitalization of $71.66 million and $2.69 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for $3.93 or 0.00012915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00020760 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014272 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,408.16 or 1.00013696 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.93739149 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,793,983.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.