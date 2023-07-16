QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 196.9% from the June 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
QBE Insurance Group Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of QBIEY stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.39. 18,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,701. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. QBE Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $10.80.
About QBE Insurance Group
