Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Now Covered by Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Quad/Graphics Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE QUAD opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Quad/Graphics has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 34.67%.

In other news, CFO Anthony Staniak bought 17,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.49. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,598.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quad/Graphics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2,432.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 1,678.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

