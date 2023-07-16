Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 75 at Barclays

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 80 ($1.03) to GBX 75 ($0.96) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QUILF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Quilter from GBX 76 ($0.98) to GBX 73 ($0.94) in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Quilter from GBX 140 ($1.80) to GBX 125 ($1.61) in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Quilter Stock Performance

OTCMKTS QUILF opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. Quilter has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.20.

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.

