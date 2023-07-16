Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.17.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rambus Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of RMBS opened at $61.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 126.16 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.66. Rambus has a 12-month low of $21.71 and a 12-month high of $68.54.

Insider Activity

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $619,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,945.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,521. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rambus

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rambus by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Rambus by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

