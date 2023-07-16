Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RANJY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.81. 2,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Randstad has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $33.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.90.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Redburn Partners began coverage on Randstad in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

