RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Short Interest Update

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the June 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 545,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 18.9 %

RGRX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. 176,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,148. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.20.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for the treatment of dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.

