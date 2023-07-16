Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Update

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the June 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America cut Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renault currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.52. 6,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,701. Renault has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $9.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87.

Renault Announces Dividend

Renault Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.0382 per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th.

(Get Free Report)

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operating vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.