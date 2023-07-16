Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives $11.68 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.85.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.
Insider Transactions at Repay
In related news, President Shaler Alias sold 54,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $411,777.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,693,722 shares of company stock valued at $12,929,116. 19.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay
Repay Price Performance
NASDAQ RPAY opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Repay has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $14.61.
Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $74.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.39 million. Research analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Repay Company Profile
Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Repay
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.