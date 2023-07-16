Reviewing iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) and Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV)

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) and Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

iTeos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elevation Oncology has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares iTeos Therapeutics and Elevation Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iTeos Therapeutics 9.02% 1.78% 1.50% Elevation Oncology N/A -260.48% -163.21%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iTeos Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Elevation Oncology 1 0 4 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for iTeos Therapeutics and Elevation Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

iTeos Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $39.67, indicating a potential upside of 188.69%. Elevation Oncology has a consensus target price of $5.38, indicating a potential upside of 260.74%. Given Elevation Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Elevation Oncology is more favorable than iTeos Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iTeos Therapeutics and Elevation Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iTeos Therapeutics $267.63 million 1.84 $96.65 million $0.31 44.32 Elevation Oncology N/A N/A -$95.08 million ($7.34) -0.20

iTeos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Elevation Oncology. Elevation Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iTeos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.0% of Elevation Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Elevation Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

iTeos Therapeutics beats Elevation Oncology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iTeos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity. Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Elevation Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Elevation Oncology, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target. Its EO-3021 selectively delivers a cytotoxic payload directly to cancer cells expressing Claudin 18.2. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a license agreement with CSPC Megalith Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize EO-3021. The company was formerly known as 14ner Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Elevation Oncology, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.