REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Short Interest Down 36.6% in June

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 205,600 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the June 15th total of 324,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $84,707.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,329.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,914 shares of company stock worth $277,207 in the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in REX American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 6.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 14.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,668 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 212.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 21.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REX American Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE REX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.01. The company had a trading volume of 39,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,908. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $608.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.92. REX American Resources has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $36.31.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $212.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that REX American Resources will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

