Royal Bank of Canada Increases Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $349.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $303.00 to $349.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $390.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Penumbra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $322.64.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN stock opened at $314.93 on Wednesday. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $120.10 and a 12 month high of $348.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,968.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $323.23 and its 200 day moving average is $282.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Penumbra’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total value of $1,429,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,629 shares in the company, valued at $52,208,152.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.18, for a total value of $306,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,437 shares in the company, valued at $22,260,358.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total transaction of $1,429,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,208,152.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,325 shares of company stock worth $11,839,865 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 281.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 116.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

