Royal Bank of Canada Trims Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Target Price to $70.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.67.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Price Performance

NYSE MTDR opened at $52.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.45. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $73.78.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,439,843.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 2,877 shares of company stock worth $124,560 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.