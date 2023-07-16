RPM International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th.

RPM International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. RPM International has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RPM International to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

RPM stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. RPM International has a twelve month low of $78.52 and a twelve month high of $106.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

In related news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $985,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in RPM International during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,244,000 after buying an additional 56,726 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in RPM International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in RPM International by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in RPM International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

