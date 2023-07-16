RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the June 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of RWEOY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,167. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day moving average is $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.90. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $47.51.

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6577 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 22.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RWEOY. AlphaValue lowered RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RWE Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.