Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $5.38

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. In the last week, Safe has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market cap of $112.04 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $5.38 or 0.00017819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $78.22 or 0.00259193 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00051165 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00031881 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003293 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.24843922 USD and is down -39.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

