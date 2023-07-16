Safe Self Reported Market Cap Tops $158.42 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 45.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.60 or 0.00025095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $158.42 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00255700 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00048880 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031207 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003269 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.37707208 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

