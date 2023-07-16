Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CRM. Northland Securities raised their target price on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Salesforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.22.

NYSE CRM opened at $229.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $232.20.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $3,373,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,420,455.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $3,373,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,420,455.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,693,665.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 910,723 shares of company stock worth $191,912,295 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

