Salomon & Ludwin LLC Acquires 3,143 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,190,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 9.1% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $76,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.27. 1,310,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,824. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.97. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $71.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

