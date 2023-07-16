Salomon & Ludwin LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VBR traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.68. 551,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,788. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.82.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

