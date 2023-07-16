Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 1,083 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.2% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded up $14.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $449.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,955,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,986. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $469.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $426.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $444.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.45.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

