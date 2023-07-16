Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 600 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC cut its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 345,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,339,000 after buying an additional 56,685 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 634,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,192,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,833,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,088. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.41.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.