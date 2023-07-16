Saybrook Capital NC Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Saybrook Capital NC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,130 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,135 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 3.3% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.03.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,492 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,215. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $107.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

