Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 294 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,782 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $403,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $107.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $165.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.92. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,492 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,215 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Williams Trading downgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.03.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.