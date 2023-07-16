Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.22.

NYSE CRM opened at $229.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $232.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $3,373,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,420,455.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,859,225.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $3,373,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,420,455.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 910,723 shares of company stock valued at $191,912,295. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

