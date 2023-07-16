Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.51.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.53.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

