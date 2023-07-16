Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Buys 27 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $763.35. 374,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,181. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $452.46 and a 12-month high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $717.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $667.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $705.50.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

