Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Seiko Epson Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Seiko Epson stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,287. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34. Seiko Epson has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $8.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 5.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Seiko Epson will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

