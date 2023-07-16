Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MCRB opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $9.49.

Insider Activity

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of ($0.52) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,977.08% and a negative net margin of 3,509.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David S. Ege sold 7,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $36,527.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,822.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

