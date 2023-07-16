SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 259,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,542 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $28,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.13. 2,393,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,634,917. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average of $108.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.