Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the June 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SGIOY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. 236,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,425. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.23.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

