Short Interest in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Declines By 84.2%

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the June 15th total of 258,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Teknova

In other Alpha Teknova news, insider Lisa Hood sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $43,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 10,580 shares of company stock valued at $20,749 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Teknova by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 31,845 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 360.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 39,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alpha Teknova Stock Up 5.4 %

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TKNO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 16,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,802. Alpha Teknova has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $99.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 128.92% and a negative return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha Teknova

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.