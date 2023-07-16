Short Interest in Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Increases By 800.0%

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Arch Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ARTH stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. Arch Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17.

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Therapeutics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

