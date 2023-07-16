Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Drops By 33.5%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the June 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MQY. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MQY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.56. 159,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,290. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $13.42.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

See Also

