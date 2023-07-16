Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Decreases By 71.4%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the June 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BYD Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BYDDY stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.14. The company had a trading volume of 221,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,098. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.66. BYD has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $79.50.

BYD Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a $0.2623 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

