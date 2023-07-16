Short Interest in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Grows By 85.9%

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 85.9% from the June 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CPI Aerostructures in a report on Saturday, May 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Paul Packer sold 48,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $180,444.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,243,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,164.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVU. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 686,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 30.9% in the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 26,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 66.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 27,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,381. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.78.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 1,777.78% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

