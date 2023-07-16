Short Interest in Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Declines By 96.9%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the June 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGIEY. Scotiabank began coverage on Engie Brasil Energia in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Engie Brasil Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Engie Brasil Energia Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EGIEY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,432. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21. Engie Brasil Energia has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

