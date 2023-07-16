Short Interest in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Rises By 551.9%

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 551.9% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 115,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GHIX remained flat at $10.26 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,452. Gores Holdings IX has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at $1,446,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at $698,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter valued at $3,776,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,570,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Merchant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC now owns 2,402,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,213,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.