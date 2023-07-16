Short Interest in Groove Botanicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRVE) Decreases By 88.3%

Groove Botanicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the June 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Groove Botanicals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRVE remained flat at $0.14 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. Groove Botanicals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.30.

About Groove Botanicals

Featured Stories

Groove Botanicals, Inc operates as an independent oil and gas producer. It also focuses on assembling a portfolio of EV battery technologies. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

