Short Interest in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Grows By 85.4%

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a growth of 85.4% from the June 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HDFC Bank

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.21. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.5935 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

