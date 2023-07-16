Short Interest in Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Drops By 79.4%

Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the June 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
JTC Stock Performance
Shares of JTCPF stock remained flat at C$9.52 on Friday. JTC has a fifty-two week low of C$7.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.04.
About JTC
