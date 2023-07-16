Short Interest in Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Drops By 79.4%

Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the June 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

JTC Stock Performance

Shares of JTCPF stock remained flat at C$9.52 on Friday. JTC has a fifty-two week low of C$7.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.04.

About JTC

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

