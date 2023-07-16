Short Interest in Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH) Increases By 80.0%

Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keyarch Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYCH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $629,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition by 11.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 86,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Keyarch Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KYCH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.48. 251,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,925. Keyarch Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32.

Keyarch Acquisition Company Profile

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

