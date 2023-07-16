Short Interest in Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Declines By 58.3%

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Knorr-Bremse Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of KNRRY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.30. 4,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,870. Knorr-Bremse has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on KNRRY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Knorr-Bremse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale cut Knorr-Bremse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Knorr-Bremse Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment offers braking, entrance, and HVAC systems; power electrics; train control and management systems and control technology; electromechanical components and electrical traction equipment for light rail vehicles; stationary systems; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, automatic coupling systems; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; and wiper and wash systems for mass transit and long-distance rail vehicles.

