Short Interest in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Decreases By 77.2%

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 77.2% from the June 15th total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 550,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leju in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Leju alerts:

Leju Stock Performance

NYSE:LEJU traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,235. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. Leju has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

Featured Articles

