Short Interest in Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Decreases By 83.3%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Li Ning Price Performance

Li Ning stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.31. The company had a trading volume of 14,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,094. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.86 and a 200-day moving average of $188.25. Li Ning has a 52 week low of $124.19 and a 52 week high of $259.00.

Li Ning Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.5744 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Li Ning

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Li Ning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

