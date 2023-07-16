Short Interest in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Declines By 87.0%

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the June 15th total of 17,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MDJM Stock Performance
MDJH traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. 16,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,744. MDJM has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $3.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68.
MDJM Company Profile
