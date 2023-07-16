Short Interest in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Declines By 87.0%

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the June 15th total of 17,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MDJM Stock Performance

MDJH traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. 16,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,744. MDJM has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $3.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68.

MDJM Company Profile

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

