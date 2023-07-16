Short Interest in Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) Increases By 510.7%

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 510.7% from the June 15th total of 175,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Orestes Fintiklis sold 377,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $3,771,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,409,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,095,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Orestes Fintiklis sold 377,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $3,771,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,409,534 shares in the company, valued at $34,095,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Prasad Gundumogula sold 1,659,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $16,594,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,177,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,777,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,105,287 shares of company stock worth $30,475,431 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Mondee during the third quarter worth about $50,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondee in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondee during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mondee by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MOND traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 405,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,306. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41. Mondee has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $16.98.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondee will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOND. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Mondee in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

