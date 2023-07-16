Short Interest in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Grows By 40.3%

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the June 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Myomo by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Myomo in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Myomo in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Myomo in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Myomo by 516.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 91,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Myomo stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.80. 334,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,116. Myomo has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $2.31.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.33 million. Myomo had a negative net margin of 69.71% and a negative return on equity of 123.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Myomo will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Myomo in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

